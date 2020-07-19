Olsen: The socialist ideology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism, but under the name of liberalism, they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program until one day America will be a socialist nation — without knowing how it happened.”

We should all read that again. It’s a quote by Norman Thomas who, when he said it in 1958, was the leader of the socialist party in the United States.

The socialist ideology (under the guise of liberalism) has been unveiled to us in increments over the past 60 years. Little by little the government has taken away the rightful role of the electorate. They have strategically done so by regularly passing bills where liberal inclusions have been covertly added. Identity politics is one of them. That is why subtle, significant changes keep taking place. Based on their own admission, this is no coincidence.

The ultimate goal of socialism is to replace private ownership with state ownership. What that literally means is they will progressively take away our rights to own anything — no car, no house, no business — nothing. That will probably happen sooner than later.