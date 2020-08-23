Olsen: The Democratic agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters, do you really want what the Democratic Party wants for America?

They will excuse, justify and/or pardon any bad behavior as long as it promotes their narrative.

They will rewrite history and replace anything and everything that does not line up with their ideology.

They will revoke our Constitution and establish new bylaws that will better represent their plans for our future.

They will defund and/or replace our current police system rather than reforming it, and that strategy will significantly increase crime and loss of life.

They will cancel all student-loan debt and provide free education, including college and then pass that huge expense to taxpayers.

They will provide Medicare-for-All to everyone residing in America and pass that enormous expense to taxpayers.

They will covertly implement their Green New Deal and pass that colossal expense to tax-payers.

They will install a 25% national sales tax (like other Medicare-for-All countries) to help pay for all the additional services they will now be forcing on everyone.