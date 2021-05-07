Olsen: Thank you, mothers

In 1914, President Wilson established Mother’s Day as a national holiday. This was done after several years of many individual states doing some form of annual celebration on behalf of mothers. Finally, people across the nation could now celebrate, honor and love their mothers in a special way on a special day.

Mother’s Day was/is supposed to celebrate a specific person – generally known as Mom. She has a distinct identity, different from any other member in the family. Her special role in the family is one God established and has blessed since the beginning of time. Her role is so important and legendary that everyone, who has ever been born, should want to pay tribute.

In 2021, there are those who want to replace “mother” with “parent.” No longer will it be proper to wish your mother a ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’ Now, they want that holiday to be renamed — ‘Parent Day.’ So, why all the fuss, isn’t a mother a parent? Well, yes, she is, but her mother status will always be preeminent, and should never be eclipsed by a group status.