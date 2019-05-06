Mother’s Day is a wonderful time to reminisce about the experiences we’ve had over our lifetime. Not so much the bad, though they were important overall. But the good ones, they are the ones we need to focus on because they are clearly the reason we enjoy life. They include every thought/activity that has ever brought us joy. Every lasting moment that we cherish and would do over and over again.
Imagine not being here to experience those moments? Had we never been born, we would have never experienced those precious moments. Let me say that again. Had we never been born, we would have never experienced those precious moments. That is an indisputable fact!
Today, all of us should be thanking our loving Mothers for giving us life. We would have missed out on so much that we now treasure, had they made a different choice. We also need to thank God for allowing us to live, and to experience both the good and bad that inevitably comes with living life. That was and is a wonderful gift!
So, if your mom is still alive, the best thing you can do today is hug her, tell her you love her, thank both her and God for the opportunity they gave you to experience all the disappointments and delights that have come with life, and together, and I do mean together, reminisce about the good experiences you’ve had over your lifetime. They would have never happened without your mom.
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
