Olsen: Telling the truth

A study published in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that 60 percent of people cannot speak 10 minutes without lying at least once, and those who did lie — actually told an average of three lies during that short conversation. The study concluded that the more you lie, the easier it is to do it and the bigger the lies get.

If that study is true, six out of every ten politicians cannot speak 10 minutes without lying and, based on what we’re witnessing in Washington, with practice it not only becomes easier, but the lies do, indeed, get bigger.

A lie is the deliberate withholding of any part of the truth from someone who has the right to know. Whenever anyone hides their truth, if and when they finally do present it – its validity is highly suspect.

Being honest and telling the truth are clearly no longer important to many of those leading our country. Way too many politicians and most of the media are blatantly doing everything they can to keep the truth from being known.