My aunt Caroline just celebrated her 100th birthday at Hiawatha Inn in Sturtevant. Congratulations to a beautiful, successful woman. Thank you to Hiawatha for excellent food and service and thank you God for enabling it to happen.
Speaking of birthdays, which, by the way, all of us have one, are you remembering your loved ones on their special day — their birthdays? It is an excellent, and perhaps the easiest way to connect with people, build a relationship and let those we care about know we value them. Who doesn’t appreciate and enjoy a birthday greeting from a loved one?
That greeting could come in many different forms. A simple phone call or text would certainly be sufficient. Some send a card, even a gift. Some will even throw a lavish party. Whatever they do, they do it out of love. We are important to them and they want us to know it. They are wonderful examples of how all of us should remember loved ones’ birthdays.
Our loved ones could be family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, schoolmates — anyone special to us. Keeping that birthday information on our calendars, in our cell phones or somewhere else where we will see it and then do something about it, is one of the smartest and kindest things we can do on any given day.
Who do you know today or this week who is celebrating a birthday where you could brighten up their day by a simple phone call or text?
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
