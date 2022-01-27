Olsen: Questions for politicians

When you come to the end of your political career, what kind of legacy are you going to leave behind?

Will voters remember you for your integrity or for your allegiance?

How will historians view your discretion, priorities and judgments?

Did your legislative decisions inspire constituents to have more faith in God, or did they sway constituents to have more faith in government?

Did you help voters rediscover their potential, or did you help them decide to give up?

Are they better off because you made sure they had more, or because you helped them be more?

Are they more dependent or independent because of your leadership?

Are your constituents happier and more optimistic because they are doing less, or because they were encouraged to do more?

Is your community stronger and more united, or has it become weaker and more divided because of things you supported?

Did you choose to support things because they were best for the community or best for your party?

Will your grandchildren emulate good character and morality, or bad character and immorality because of your example?

After everything is said and done, who were you really seeking to please — men or God?

Whether we like it or not, we are all going to leave a legacy behind us. The best legacy we can leave behind is one that has honored and loved God. Politicians who wish to sincerely serve their constituents can only do so if they first seek to sincerely serve God.

Scott Olsen, Sturtevant

