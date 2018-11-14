Political change and climate change are surprisingly similar. Political change occurs when ruling parties and/or their agendas are replaced. Climate change occurs when long-term weather patterns are altered. Most informed voters agree the main cause for the current political trend is undesired expansion of the government. Most climate scientists agree the main cause for the current global warming trend is human expansion of the greenhouse effect.
Political change and climate change are perfect examples of what happens anytime you alter what needs to be in place in order for it to function properly. When it comes to government, those we elect must be able and willing to work together and actually compromise when necessary. When it comes to the atmosphere, those same people, those in power must be able and willing to make decisions that will preserve and prevent what is good for all and not just for their agenda.
I, personally, believe those in power are responsible for the chaos we are experiencing in both of these realms. Granted, both the government and the atmosphere are subject to adverse and unfamiliar conditions on a daily basis and, therefore, are constantly being affected by whatever prevailing wind is dominant at the time. But those in power have the authority and capability to manipulate the political pressure and sway the human expansion. It is time for them to stop the chaos and start doing their job. Anyone capable of discerning truth and understanding logic should be able to grasp this reality.
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant
