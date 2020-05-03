Olsen: Only God knows when we will die

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although distancing ourselves and frequently washing our hands has helped inhibit the spread of COVID-19, medical science has still not produced an effective remedy. They do not project that happening for many months. In the meantime, people continue to die. Medical statistics seems to be all that is discussed. Mortality is not just a medical issue, it is spiritual as well. Both medical and spiritual seek to improve life and clarify death. Why isn’t more time being spent discussing the spiritual?

The Bible says in Job 14:5 — “God has decided the length of our lives. He alone knows how many months we will live, and we are not given a minute longer.” This verse clarifies the certainty of our physical death. John 3:16 tells us, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” This verse clarifies the certainty of God’s love and man’s responsibility.

God also tells us how to prepare for death. Romans 10:9, 10 says “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is by believing in your heart that you are made right with God, and it is by confessing with your mouth that you are saved.”