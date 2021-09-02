Olsen: Making the same mistakes

After thousands of years making the same mistakes, you would think the inhabitants of earth would have learned something by now.

One example is the Biden administration embracing so many controversial policies and programs that have ultimately failed every time they’ve been attempted throughout history. But it’s not the policy/program failure that does the most harm in suppressing a society. The worst thing that happens is that government (through deception) becomes the god that people begin to believe in and depend on.

According to history, every group or society that has chosen to walk away from God has always taken a path that leads to regret. Making the same mistakes is amply illustrated throughout the Bible. The third chapter of Genesis is a great place to start. In that chapter we learn how sin entered the world, by whom it was committed, and what the consequences were. We also learn the origin of pointing fingers and the first ones to indulge in the ‘blame game.’

There is no better trustworthy source than the Bible for explaining how, when and by whom making mistakes began and have persisted. It’s an accurate chronology of what has happened to the human race since people decided it was better doing it their own way rather than God’s.