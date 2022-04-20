Olsen: Make your own lunch

Are you kidding? Complaining about food served at Unified. Are current events taught in school? Apparently not. There are homeless people, Indians on reservations, and people in Ukraine, Yemen and South Africa starving to death and you complain about food for lunch? I have an idea. Make your own lunch or have your parents make it. You have lots of time to spend on social media complaining, spend that time making what you want to eat. While you’re at it, go to the store and see what it cost and that way you get an education in economics. Is that taught in our schools?

Why not take your negative and turn it into something positive? Racine County can help you find those in need of food; the people who have to decide if they eat or buy their medications. Or start a fundraiser to collect can goods, money, etc. and donate to an organization in need. There are plenty on social media from Save The Children, Feed America, International Rescue Committee, etc. Then call The Journal Times and the news stations, I’m sure they would love to cover a positive followup story.

That’s right. I’m old, but I’d rather be old and had been taught to think of others, then young and think only about myself.

Sue Olsen, Mt. Pleasant

