My wife became a casualty of cancer in July of 2018. Her death completed the final chapter in her book of life. Her earthly story will be fondly remembered by those of us who knew and loved her. Her heavenly story began because of her faith in Christ and love for God. Although her earthly book has ended, her heavenly book has, indeed, begun because of her decision to follow Jesus.
I’m very pleased the chapter ended well for her, but it ended with disappointment and sadness for me. That’s what usually happens to those who are left behind. We don’t know the why of the past or the what of the future. Thankfully God knows both and comforts us with this promise: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” (Deuteronomy 31:8)
God is the author of each chapter in our book of life. Every chapter has its purpose and contributes to the whole story. My wife’s death was the beginning of a new chapter for me. Only God really knows who and what is in our future. It may consist of being alone; perhaps again being together with someone special; or something altogether different — that is for us to figure out as He opens and closes doors. All He asks is that we be patient and trust Him completely. That, of course, is much easier said than done.
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
