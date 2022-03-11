Olsen: I wonder?

After knowing what their families experienced during World War II under Hitler’s rule, I wonder how many Jews living today approve of the current administration’s manifesto — “Do what we say because there’s a risk to public health and safety?” (Remember what happened after Hitler said the exact same thing?).

After experiencing the utter collapse of the socialist platform Chavez established in Venezuela promising to rid the country of corruption, help the poor and reduce the power of elites, I wonder how many Venezuelans living today would still welcome that form of government?

After being subject to unjust treatment for two hundred years due to unfulfilled promises made by the Democratic party, I wonder how many black people living today still believe it is better to give up their freedom and rely on the government than it is to value personal freedom and strive for personal goals?

After spending two years living in fear, longing for peace, losing all hope because all the answers the world offers are totally inadequate, I wonder how many people today have finally realized that fear of God — not men, peace from God — not men and hope in God — not men are the only answers that will essentially change their circumstances and purposefully change their lives?

I think these illustrations are worth pondering.

Here’s God’s perspective:

“Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out.” (Romans 12:2)

Scott Olsen, Racine

