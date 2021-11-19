Olsen: How to celebrate Thanksgiving

Due to secular influence, the biblical aspect of the Thanksgiving story has been unduly subverted. However, it’s amazing how desperate circumstances and biblical orchestration can produce an event that only scripture can explain.

The true Thanksgiving story is explained in 2 Chronicles 7:14. Here’s that scripture in a nutshell:

If people will humble themselves, pray fervently, sincerely pursue God and turn from their wicked ways — God will hear their prayer, forgive their sin and heal their land.

This biblical promise by God is still applicable today!

Here’s what happened in the summer of 1623:

The pilgrims of Plymouth Colony suffered a two-month-long drought and the prospect of starvation seemed imminent for the upcoming winter. So, in response, the pilgrims (along with their leaders) humbly submitted themselves to the Lord and asked forgiveness for their sins. They also spent a designated day fasting and praying to God for the much-needed rain.

As they prayed on that day, even though it had begun hot and clear, by evening it had become overcast. Then, for the next fourteen days, a steady, gentle rain restored the parched land.

After the crops were harvested, the pilgrims celebrated their bountiful harvest by praising and thanking God. What a wonderful example of how to celebrate Thanksgiving!

Two Chronicles 7:14 worked exactly the way God said it would when the pilgrims became committed participants. Wouldn’t it be great if Americans today could discover, like the pilgrims, what a (for our good and God’s glory) Thanksgiving is all about?

Scott Olsen, Sturtevant

