Have you ever noticed what small children do in public when their hand is not attached to their parents? They tend to wander and do things they shouldn't. That's why holding hands with your child is so important. At that age, they are simply incapable of making careful choices for themselves. But when they hold an adult's hand, they are safer and more likely to get where they need to go. 

Have you ever noticed what grown-ups do, both in public and in private, when their hand is not attached to God's? They also tend to wander and do things they shouldn't. That's why holding hands with God is so important. We are, by nature, inclined to be careless when certain situations present themselves. When we put our hand in God's, we are more likely to make the right choice. 

Today is Father's Day. Fathers play such a vital role in the development of their children. When their children are small, they need dad's hand to keep them safe and steer them in the right direction. All of us need God's hand to keep us safe and steer us in the right direction.

The Bible assures us in Isaiah 41:13, "I am the Lord, your God, it is I who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear; I will help you." If only we realized how important holding our father's hand really is. 

Scott Olsen, Sturtevant

