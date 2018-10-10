Try 1 month for 99¢

Every year on the third Saturday in the month of October — Sweetest Day is celebrated. Its original intent was to bring happiness into the lives of orphans, shut-ins and others who were forgotten. Over the years, it has evolved into a time to express romantic love and also to show appreciation to friends. It is the perfect time to show that special someone how much they mean to us. If money is a factor, a passionate kiss, a heartfelt hug or a sincere compliment is always appropriate. A greeting card, a box of candy, a bouquet of flowers, a festive date or dinner out are also excellent ways to express that love.

I recently lost my special someone to cancer. It was after losing her that I realized and wished I had told her more often and shown her more clearly how much I loved and appreciated her. Oh, how I wished I had done that. For those of you who have someone special, I want to encourage you to not miss this opportunity (celebrating Sweetest Day with your special someone) in a way that leaves no doubt in their mind that they are loved and appreciated.

It is a gesture you will not regret. It has both short-term and long-term benefits. It blesses both the giver and recipient in immeasurable ways. It is a holiday celebration that can and should become a daily, lifelong mindset and way of life. Happy Sweetest Day to everyone — including my special someone.

Scott Olsen, Sturtevant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments