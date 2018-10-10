Every year on the third Saturday in the month of October — Sweetest Day is celebrated. Its original intent was to bring happiness into the lives of orphans, shut-ins and others who were forgotten. Over the years, it has evolved into a time to express romantic love and also to show appreciation to friends. It is the perfect time to show that special someone how much they mean to us. If money is a factor, a passionate kiss, a heartfelt hug or a sincere compliment is always appropriate. A greeting card, a box of candy, a bouquet of flowers, a festive date or dinner out are also excellent ways to express that love.
I recently lost my special someone to cancer. It was after losing her that I realized and wished I had told her more often and shown her more clearly how much I loved and appreciated her. Oh, how I wished I had done that. For those of you who have someone special, I want to encourage you to not miss this opportunity (celebrating Sweetest Day with your special someone) in a way that leaves no doubt in their mind that they are loved and appreciated.
It is a gesture you will not regret. It has both short-term and long-term benefits. It blesses both the giver and recipient in immeasurable ways. It is a holiday celebration that can and should become a daily, lifelong mindset and way of life. Happy Sweetest Day to everyone — including my special someone.
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.