Olsen: Greatest love story

Two thousand years ago, a man named Jesus was crucified on a cross, was buried, and three days later was resurrected.

That event is celebrated annually by Christians around the world.

It is known as Easter and it is, in fact, the greatest love story of all time.

Here’s how the Bible confirms that:

“No greater love is there than to give one’s life for another.” (John 15:13)

That’s what Jesus said and that’s exactly what Jesus did!

“God showed his love for us by sending his only Son into the world, so that we might have life through him.

This is what love is: it is not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the means by which our sins are forgiven.” (1 John 4:9,10)

“God proves his love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)

Great love stories need two willing participants giving and receiving love while striving for the same result.

Romans 10:9,10 gives careful instruction as to how sinners like you and I can begin to show our love and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ:

“If you declare with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.

For one believes with his/her heart and is justified and declares with his/her mouth and is saved.”

May we celebrate Easter in a way that honors Christ.

Scott Olsen, Sturtevant

