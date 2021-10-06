Olsen: Equality and fairness

Have you heard of the Equality Act or the Fairness for All Act? They’re two dangerous bills being proposed on Capitol Hill. On the surface, they certainly sound good and sincere, and that’s why they’re titled that way. However, the closer these bills are looked at the clearer it becomes — they are anything but equal or fair.

The Equality Act mandates an anti-life, anti-family and anti-faith agenda through federal law and would be a disaster for all Americans. It would massively overhaul our civil rights framework to mandate privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity, expand abortion access and demolish current religious liberty protections.

The Fairness for All Act is a compromise bill designed in case the Equality Act doesn’t get passed. It’s a poorly drafted bill that fails to prevent the harms that would be inflicted by the Equality Act. Both bills are dangerous threats to religious liberty, women’s rights, children’s health, parental rights, the medical profession’s conscience rights and the rights of all Bible-believing Christians.