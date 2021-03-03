Olsen: Critical race theory

Over the years, proponents of critical race theory have masterfully manipulated mainstream colleges and universities to fine-tune their policies and practices so they align with this fanatical ideology. Sadly, CRT has now also become part of the curriculum in many public schools (K-12) across America. Why is that so important?

Because what CRT teaches our young people is based solely on hypothesis and not on truth. Their premise, argument and conclusion cannot be substantiated by any valid evidence. Their ulterior motive is not to enlighten, but to indoctrinate. They want America to be known for its slavery, not for its freedom and liberty.

CRT teaches that America is and always has been a fundamentally racist country. That racism is woven into the fabric of American society. It also teaches our young people to hate America. Not only our constitution and history, but anyone who disagrees with their logic.

It divides America into two groups — those who oppress and those who are oppressed. It doesn’t seek equity and justice for all, only those who are deemed oppressed. It’s not designed to encourage students to question and/or explore opposing views regarding alleged truth. Its goal is to replace legitimate education with discriminatory activism.