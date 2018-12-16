Someone has described life as a series of disappointments with an occasional delight. That seems especially true when it comes to those living with diabetes. The life of a typical diabetic is often influenced by discouragement, frustration and discomfort. Disappointments far outweigh delights. But this letter is not about the disappointments, rather one particular delight. I recently joined an exclusive group of people, the 2 percent of those with diabetes, who have actually lived 50 years with Type 1 diabetes. That is something to celebrate.
Another reason for me to celebrate is because God has been faithful, over these past 50 years, in providing the necessary sunlight that has turned temporary darkness into unexpected delight. The darkness is different for all of us, as is the sunlight. But one delight that is available to all of us is we are able to enjoy and love all those people whom God specifically, intentionally and magnificently brings into our lives. Isn’t that, after all, what really matters?
I want to personally thank God, my doctor(s), my significant other(s), my family, my friends and my neighbors for making this 50-year journey memorable, meaningful and worthwhile. Without them, life would have been an utter disappointment. With them, life has been a wonderful delight. Thank you for making it sunny, rather than sad. Living with diabetes is a difficult journey. Having loved ones by your side makes all the difference in the world and is the very best reason to celebrate this occasion.
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
