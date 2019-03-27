There are some people who actually believe keeping to yourself and minding your own business is what a good neighbor is all about. They are certainly entitled to that opinion, but in the real world, that clearly does not qualify as being a good neighbor.
Good neighbors are those who sincerely show interest and concern for those people, who for the time being, are part of our lives. Remember God has put those people in our lives for a reason. Either to bless you or for you to bless them. In fact, being a good neighbor is so important to God, He made a specific commandment addressing it — “love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Mark 12:31)
I think we all need an occasional reminder of what it means to be a good neighbor. I recently was blessed when two different neighbors provided a ride for me, one to and the other from. All I did was make a request and they both readily stepped up to help me out. They didn’t have to do that, but they did, and that is truly what being a good neighbor is all about. Being friendly and helpful to those around you.
Thank you to both of them for putting my need before their own. Their unselfish example is a wonderful incentive for me to be the same way — someone who is friendly and helpful. I hope you agree this is the kind of neighbor we should all want to be.
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
