Olsen: Alleged voter fraud

Why was President Trump’s alleged voter fraud immediately dismissed without due diligence? Had it been Joe Biden who had alleged voter fraud, no matter how negligible the alleged fraud had been, we all know the media and Democratic Party would have demanded a thorough investigation, and there is no question it would have taken place.

If this election was aboveboard, and the media and Democrats claim it was, why wouldn’t the Democratic Party welcome any and all investigation? They say they have nothing to hide. They claim everything was done legally. So, any audits, exploration or recounts would only prove to everyone (beyond a shadow of a doubt) that the Democratic Party won legitimately. Isn’t that what they should want? There is still plenty of time to verify this election’s accuracy.

For a party who publicly claims they want to unify this country, would this not be an appropriate, restorative first step? Hasn’t their unwillingness to cooperate caused many to wonder what they are afraid of — what secrets they are suppressing? America deserves to know the truth, and mainstream media is doing a lousy job providing it.