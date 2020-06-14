Olsen: Abusing their power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Within six months, America has faced and failed two different major crises. First, it was a health pandemic and that is far from being over. The media and certain politicians took advantage of this crisis by instilling premature fear and panic among the electorate.

Then, because no one knew what this was or how to properly deal with it, stay-at-home orders and social distancing were enforced. To some extent, that seemed to work when people actually did what they were asked to do. But many people did not, and the pandemic continues to be a serious problem.

Now, we’re dealing with a hate pandemic, and as we all know, this has been a growing problem. Again, the media and certain politicians have taken advantage of this crisis using an isolated incident to make it appear as if this is what happens all the time everywhere.

Their lunacy has stirred up so much anger and hatred, it has produced looting and rioting like we’ve never seen before. Instead of allowing the police to respond properly, some of those elected to protect us are (for political reasons) allowing the guilty to run amok.