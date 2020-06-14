Olsen: Abusing their power

Within six months, America has faced and failed two different major crises. First, it was a health pandemic and that is far from being over. The media and certain politicians took advantage of this crisis by instilling premature fear and panic among the electorate.
Then, because no one knew what this was or how to properly deal with it, stay-at-home orders and social distancing were enforced. To some extent, that seemed to work when people actually did what they were asked to do. But many people did not, and the pandemic continues to be a serious problem.
Now, we’re dealing with a hate pandemic, and as we all know, this has been a growing problem. Again, the media and certain politicians have taken advantage of this crisis using an isolated incident to make it appear as if this is what happens all the time everywhere.
Their lunacy has stirred up so much anger and hatred, it has produced looting and rioting like we’ve never seen before. Instead of allowing the police to respond properly, some of those elected to protect us are (for political reasons) allowing the guilty to run amok.
I think we can all agree the media needs to start reporting news honestly, impartially and in a way that will unify instead of divide us. Our elected officials need to stop pushing their political agendas amidst these crises. Abusing their power of persuasion (politicizing) is certainly not prioritizing the safety and welfare of those they claim to serve.
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!