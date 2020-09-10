Olle: A correction is needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Racine Journal, Racine is my hometown. I'm a journalist now living in New York, and so I read my formal local paper.

I'd like to make a correction on something you are using to describe the Kenosha protest. This is not "civil unrest" — the term you are using. It is a protest of the police actions against black residents: Black Lives Matter.

To call it civil unrest removes the dignity of this time, when mostly peaceful protests have been attempting to correct racial inequality glaringly on display when young black men are targeted for violence by police.

Jacob Blake's shooting, in front of his children, is a particularly egregious example. Please correct how you refer to this, or you will be, like President Trump, fanning the flames.

Linda Olle, New York

