Try 3 months for $3

From Three Harbors Lighthouse District BSA,

Thank you all for a fantastic Scouting for Food pick up weekend. We collected over 10,000 pounds in the Racine area to benefit the Racine Food Bank. Thank you to our scouts, scouting families and those who donated. Your generosity will help to feed so many in need.

We apologize for any food collection bags left on mailboxes. Our younger scouts are still learning and we appreciate your patience. Thank you for your generous donations and support.

Yours in Scouting,

Jason Olinski, Cubmaster of Pack 129, Lighthouse District Scouting for Food Chairperson

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments