O'Keefe: Democracy déjà vu
O'Keefe: Democracy déjà vu

I had a moment of déjà vu this morning while reading a New York Time’s article about Viktor Orban, the autocratic leader of Hungary — the most corrupt and least democratic nation in Europe.

The story notes that one of the keys to Orban’s success in crushing democracy in Hungary was his party’s ability to “change voting rules to favor the party.” As a result, Orban’s party has a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian legislature after receiving less than 50% of the popular vote.

Huh, I thought to myself, why does that sound so familiar?

Oh, that’s right: I live in Wisconsin, where “changing voting rules” (i.e., gerrymandering) allowed Republicans to grab 63% of the legislative seats with 46% of the popular vote.

The only question is, did Vos and Fitzgerald pick up a few pointers from the autocratic Orban? Or did the anti-democratic Hungarian leader take a page from the Wisconsin Republican playbook for undermining democracy?

Peter O'Keefe, Racine

