O'Connell: Yes to BadgerCare expansion

On behalf of 4.6 million Wisconsin voters like you and me, State Senator Van Wanggaard and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have decided we don’t need $1.6 billion over two years that full expansion of BadgerCare would give our state, as the governor who represents 4.6 million voters has proposed.

Expansion would extend health insurance coverage to 90,000 more Wisconsinites — our friends and neighbors. They are also saying no to $78 million in the governor’s budget to ease the burden on family caregivers and home healthcare workers. Keep in mind, Wanggaard was elected by 48,603 votes; Vos by 19,919 votes.

They “serve” in safe Republican districts thanks to gerrymandering. If you are uninsured and living in their districts or have uninsured friends or relatives, don’t let these two elected officials get away with this. Tell them they may not want the $1.6 billion of the federal tax dollars we’ve already paid, but we do. And 90,000 uninsured Wisconsin residents need and want access to medical care that insurance will bring.

Personally, I am fortunate to have the medical care I need to live with an incurable cancer thanks to excellent insurance. I know many, many of my fellow Wisconsinites are not so fortunate.