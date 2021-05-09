 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Connell: Yes to BadgerCare expansion
0 comments

O'Connell: Yes to BadgerCare expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of 4.6 million Wisconsin voters like you and me, State Senator Van Wanggaard and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have decided we don’t need $1.6 billion over two years that full expansion of BadgerCare would give our state, as the governor who represents 4.6 million voters has proposed.

Expansion would extend health insurance coverage to 90,000 more Wisconsinites — our friends and neighbors. They are also saying no to $78 million in the governor’s budget to ease the burden on family caregivers and home healthcare workers. Keep in mind, Wanggaard was elected by 48,603 votes; Vos by 19,919 votes.

They “serve” in safe Republican districts thanks to gerrymandering. If you are uninsured and living in their districts or have uninsured friends or relatives, don’t let these two elected officials get away with this. Tell them they may not want the $1.6 billion of the federal tax dollars we’ve already paid, but we do. And 90,000 uninsured Wisconsin residents need and want access to medical care that insurance will bring.

Personally, I am fortunate to have the medical care I need to live with an incurable cancer thanks to excellent insurance. I know many, many of my fellow Wisconsinites are not so fortunate.

You can call and talk to Joint Finance Committee Members Sen. Howard Marklein 1-800-978-8008 and Rep. Mark Born 888-534-0039 about this as they begin work on their budget.

Remind Wanggaard and Vos we live in a democracy.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Klotz: Protecting children

Mr. Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General: Please do not waste tax money kicking a dead horse. We Catholics are sorry for the bad behavior whi…

Letters

Miller: Dear Mr. President

Everyone knows that Mr. Putin is a bully. The only way I know to deal with a bully is to stand up to them; and if necessary a well aimed punch…

Letters

Olsen: Thank you, mothers

In 1914, President Wilson established Mother’s Day as a national holiday. This was done after several years of many individual states doing so…

Letters

Fogarty: Foxconn promises

I was dismayed when I read some very rude comments online recently. The nasty-grams were posted shortly after Robin Vos commented that Foxconn…

Letters

Lalor: Vos and his agenda

The Saturday edition of The Journal Times published an article describing the new deal between the state and Foxconn to address the new direct…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News