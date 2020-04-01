O'Connell: Trump should put his health where his mouth is

I am a 68-year-old blood cancer patient who has worked hard to stay alive for several years with the help of a wonderful medical team. I have a husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and friends who I love and who love me. I am an active volunteer who contributes to my community. President Trump might think I should sacrifice myself for the sake of the economy — and probably his reelection — but I disagree.

The president is older than me and by the looks of it, hasn’t taken very good care of himself. If he gets sick, he knows there will be a test to confirm his virus. There’s no question there will be an intensive care bed and a respirator for his use. If he persists in reopening the country for business before the coronavirus is under control, let’s make a deal. I’d like the president to pledge he will not use precious medical resources that are in short supply should he get the virus, which is predicted to rage through the country. Fair is fair. He has pledged to protect the country and the American people.