 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Connell: Trump is being a bully again
0 comments

O'Connell: Trump is being a bully again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans and Democrats alike have watched patiently as multiple states recounted ballots and 60 legal cases failed in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, attempting to reverse the legitimate results of our November election.

A recent newspaper account quoted a 72-year-old poll worker in Florida (who identified herself as Republican) saying she saw no election fraud. Still, she’s certain there was fraud (where she could not say) and the November election was bought and paid for by Democrats.

Months before the election, Donald Trump declared the only way he could lose was if there was massive voter fraud. He planted and continues to nurture that idea even as congress is about to certify the elector count.

Trump has lost before — he even claimed the Emmy’s were rigged because The Apprentice failed to win an award. He has filed for bankruptcy relief for six of business ventures — sorry, but those are losses. He has “won” throughout his life by threatening to take competitors to court, by being a bully. He’s doing it again.

The Journal Times, please speak up!

Linda O'Connell, Racine

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Thomas: Poverty amid pandemic

The new generations of poverty and its effect on the quality of life during the pandemic today and in the future begs us for facts in today’s …

Letters

Beranis: An apple a day

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Is that a simple solution to in classroom education? Is this solution “a-peeling” to you? Not for RUSD…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News