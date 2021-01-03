O'Connell: Trump is being a bully again

Republicans and Democrats alike have watched patiently as multiple states recounted ballots and 60 legal cases failed in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, attempting to reverse the legitimate results of our November election.

A recent newspaper account quoted a 72-year-old poll worker in Florida (who identified herself as Republican) saying she saw no election fraud. Still, she’s certain there was fraud (where she could not say) and the November election was bought and paid for by Democrats.

Months before the election, Donald Trump declared the only way he could lose was if there was massive voter fraud. He planted and continues to nurture that idea even as congress is about to certify the elector count.

Trump has lost before — he even claimed the Emmy’s were rigged because The Apprentice failed to win an award. He has filed for bankruptcy relief for six of business ventures — sorry, but those are losses. He has “won” throughout his life by threatening to take competitors to court, by being a bully. He’s doing it again.

The Journal Times, please speak up!

Linda O'Connell, Racine

