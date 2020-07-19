O'Connell: Trump cares only about power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S. and the White House is trying to discredit the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

That was the news first thing July 13. But I have news for the president, 3.37 million Americans are not faking illness and 137,000 are not playing dead. Many who have not died, report lingering ill affects months after recovery. A UK study has found protection from having the virus may last just months.

In a recent poll, 67% of Americans trust renowned medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, 26% trust the president.

Fauci is the man Mr. Trump is anxious to discredit. The president desperately wants everything to appear normal: children in school, parents at work and the economy humming, so his reelection will be secure. Except nothing can be normal until the virus is under control. He is doing nothing to make that happen.

The president insists schools must fully reopen or he will withhold federal dollars — our tax dollars. Yet he offers no funds to make that happen safely.