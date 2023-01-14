O'Connell: Tired of fighting

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s tired of fighting. He just wants to get things done for Wisconsin. Good news.

In a recent interview with the PBS program “Here and Now,” Vos described what that means: address literacy and learning loss, discourage older residents from moving to lower tax states, and keep and attract college graduates. How? Tax cuts.

But we’ve been there; done that. And surely you remember the definition of insanity, Mr. Vos.

Back in 1996 the State shared 11.5 cents per tax dollar collected with municipalities. By 2020, that was cut to 4.5 cents.

This “shared revenue” is what local governments use to pave/plow streets, operate schools, keep libraries open, maintain parks, provide police and fire protection, fund critical social services – everything that creates quality of life in communities and makes people want to live there.

In 2021 alone, taxes that typically benefit the better off were cut by $2.3 billion dollars. But when Vos recently learned of the $6.6 billion revenue surplus for 2022-2023 the first words he spoke: “deeper tax cuts.” Not more funding for municipalities and school systems that have been on a shared revenue diet for years.

However, cuts have not accomplished what Vos wants. He may find it hard to believe, but people prefer to live in states with attractive parks, hiking/biking trails, pothole free streets and strong local school systems. That requires more funding for municipal and state services, not just deeper tax cuts.

Linda O'Connell, Racine