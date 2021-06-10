O'Connell: Stop this steal

If you are a Donald Trump supporter anxiously awaiting the outcome of the audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, relax. Be assured, irregularities putting into question the election of President Joe Biden will be found. We can also assure you that this effort will be repeated in other states — quite possibly Pennsylvania and our own Wisconsin.

Finally, be assured that fraud uncovered by Cyber Ninjas, a firm republican and democratic elections experts alike have said has zero election auditing experience and has created its “process” as it goes along, will convince no one but the former president and his supporters. Possibly you.

This so-called audit will not change the 2020 outcome. Donald Trump will still be the loser. And a man who could have graciously admitted defeat and accepted praise for what many have identified as real accomplishments during his tenure will be humiliated once again.

Well-intentioned people continue to support Mr. Trump to the tune of millions of dollars. He plans to use this to defeat elected officials who voted “for” during one or both of two impeachments, voted to certify the election or voted to impartially investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. He may also move these donations into his company, the Trump Organization. Forbes reported he already did that with $2.8 million.