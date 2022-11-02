O'Connell: Scared yet?

Early voting for 2022 begins Oct. 25, explaining the tsunami of negative ads we’re seeing on TV.

These ads send me scurrying to newspapers and the internet to sort truth from exaggeration.

Take the race between Senator Johnson and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for example. In one memorable ad for the senator, the image of Barnes, a man who is a black, is photoshopped alongside the U.S. representatives informally known as "The Squad", who are women of color. This ad was paid for by a super PAC, not the senator’s campaign, but it explicitly supports Johnson. It describes Barnes as different, dangerous and supported by the radical left.

I’ve met Mr. Barnes and honestly, he’s just not scary. He’s personable, intelligent, well spoken. He served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, someone you would want to be your U.S. senator.

What is scary is his opponent’s actual positions on issues. Senator Johnson says that he’d like Social Security and Medicare to be reviewed in annual budget talks — the kind of talks that have led to past government shut downs.

Also, more than two years after the 2020 election and numerous recounts, Johnson still questions the integrity of our voting system. As a former poll worker, I resent that.

Campaigns often exaggerate an opponent’s position or use buzz words (dangerous, radical) to scare us. All political ads deserve scrutiny. If an ad paints a candidate as too bad to be true — I check the claims before I vote.

Linda O'Connell, Racine