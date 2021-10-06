O'Connell: Republican hypocrisy on deficits

In 2017, the Republican-controlled Senate passed a $1.9 trillion tax cut, promising it would pay for itself in economic activity. Within a year, any uptick faded. It promised all Americans would benefit. We did. The tax cut tide lifted all boats, but yachts the highest.

Corporations paid 40% less — 21% vs. 35%. The top 1%, earning $750,000+, someone like Tucker Carlson (net worth $30 million, who makes $6 million/year) saved $51,000. And Americans earning $25,000 or less saved only $60. It’s 2021 — an evenly split Senate approved a $1 trillion bill President Biden wants to fix failing infrastructure that’s been ignored for decades, like crumbling roads, bridges and more. He’s also asking for other things that more than 60% of all Americans (Republicans, Independents and Democrats) tell pollsters they want — like expanded medical and child care, and action on climate change. Biden’s asking for $3.5 trillion and pledges to pay for it with taxes on those earning $400,000 plus, the most from the very top earners — those who can afford it. Analysts say this plan can create 4 million new jobs, including clean energy jobs.