O'Connell: Republican hypocrisy on deficits

In 2017, the Republican-controlled Senate passed a $1.9 trillion tax cut, promising it would pay for itself in economic activity. Within a year, any uptick faded. It promised all Americans would benefit. We did. The tax cut tide lifted all boats, but yachts the highest.
Corporations paid 40% less — 21% vs. 35%. The top 1%, earning $750,000+, someone like Tucker Carlson (net worth $30 million, who makes $6 million/year) saved $51,000. And Americans earning $25,000 or less saved only $60. It’s 2021 — an evenly split Senate approved a $1 trillion bill President Biden wants to fix failing infrastructure that’s been ignored for decades, like crumbling roads, bridges and more. He’s also asking for other things that more than 60% of all Americans (Republicans, Independents and Democrats) tell pollsters they want — like expanded medical and child care, and action on climate change. Biden’s asking for $3.5 trillion and pledges to pay for it with taxes on those earning $400,000 plus, the most from the very top earners — those who can afford it. Analysts say this plan can create 4 million new jobs, including clean energy jobs.
Now, Republicans are worried about out-of-control deficits — deficits they set in motion with the 2017 tax cut, the signature accomplishment of Trump’s presidency. Hypocrites. The wealthiest benefitted the most in 2017. This plan will benefit wealthy, poor and everyone in between — even Tucker. Call Washington and tell Congress to act now.