 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Connell: Replacing Ginsburg
0 comments

O'Connell: Replacing Ginsburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With nearly one year remaining in the term of President Obama, Justice Scalia passed away unexpectedly. Obama nominated 63-year-old Merrick Garland, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the “little Supreme Court,” to fill the vacancy. Then, Wisconsin’s own Sen. Ron Johnson said: “In the politicized atmosphere of an election year, you probably shouldn’t even nominate someone. … It’s not fair to the nominee, it’s not fair to the court.” A moderate jurist, long a prime candidate for the highest court, Garland was admired by Republicans and Democrats.

However, within hours of Scalia’s passing, Mitch McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president null and void saying, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” In 2018, Lindsey Graham said: “I will tell you this … If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term” and “the primary process is started, we will wait to the next election.”

Barely six weeks from Election Day, not only does Donald Trump plan to nominate a replacement for Justice Ginsburg, but Senators McConnell, Johnson and Graham have developed amnesia. Worst of all, but not unexpected, Trump’s candidates are not moderates who could lay the ground work for healing a divided country. No, his choices appear suited to fortify an ideological wall that will further divide us. We deserve better.

Linda M. O'Connell, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News