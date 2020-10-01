O'Connell: Replacing Ginsburg

With nearly one year remaining in the term of President Obama, Justice Scalia passed away unexpectedly. Obama nominated 63-year-old Merrick Garland, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the “little Supreme Court,” to fill the vacancy. Then, Wisconsin’s own Sen. Ron Johnson said: “In the politicized atmosphere of an election year, you probably shouldn’t even nominate someone. … It’s not fair to the nominee, it’s not fair to the court.” A moderate jurist, long a prime candidate for the highest court, Garland was admired by Republicans and Democrats.

However, within hours of Scalia’s passing, Mitch McConnell declared any appointment by the sitting president null and void saying, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” In 2018, Lindsey Graham said: “I will tell you this … If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term” and “the primary process is started, we will wait to the next election.”