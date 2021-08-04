O'Connell: Remember, please

Today, while a committee investigates what happened, Republicans hope we will forget. Easier said than done for the 550 charged so far and facing prosecution, fines and prison time. Or for 150 law enforcement officers viciously attacked; many still recovering. But perhaps most of all, for the families of the five who died as a result of the mayhem. Republicans — including our own Sen. Ron Johnson — have described what we all watched on television as a normal tourist visit. The lone rioter shot by Capitol police in self-defense is being painted as a martyr. Republicans rejected investigation by an independent 9/11 style commission. Now they paint the House committee as partisan because Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Trump allies Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, who no one pretends would have looked for truth.