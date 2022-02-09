O'Connell: Promise broken

As Sen. Ron Johnson sees it, the country is in dire straits, so he’s forced to break his pledge and run for a third term.

The senator’s poll numbers continue to be subpar (36% of Wisconsin voters approve of him, 51% disapprove, including 56% of independents). But he’s the incumbent, and while ordinary Wisconsinites may not much like him, there are those who have every reason to support his campaign. Top of that list is our state’s own Diane Hendricks and Dick and Liz Uihlein. They are just two of the country’s 82 wealthiest families who benefitted handsomely from Johnson’s vote for the “middle class tax cut,” aka the 2017 tax bill. It delivered the bulk of those cuts to the wealthiest 0.1% of taxpayers and big corporations. Guess that’s how Johnson defines “middle class.”

This same “middle class tax cut” is the signature achievement of the former president. But Sen. Johnson is not resting on his laurels. Since the tax cut, he’s railed against vaccines and mask mandates. He doesn’t think society’s responsible for taking care of other people’s children, so he doesn’t support federal programs for child care. (Experts say such support would help parents return to work.) A self-proclaimed “truth teller,” Johnson convened a panel of scientists and doctors, widely criticized for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, to get “a second opinion” concerning COVID-19, which has killed 898,000 Americans including 12,548 Wisconsinites (as of Feb. 3). Keep your promise, Senator. Don’t run.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

