O'Connell: Outraged yet?

Defeated presidential candidate Donald Trump famously called Georgia’s Secretary of State for a favor. “We just need you to find 11,780 votes.”

Now, we’re supposed to believe Trump is championing “election integrity?”

Reince Priebus, former head of Wisconsin and national Republican Parties, speaking on a Steve Bannon podcast recently said Republicans controlling our state legislature have promised to “fully fund” an investigation of election integrity here. The cost $680,000. That’s for starters, and that’s taxpayer money! Seriously?

Our nation has watched for months as the Cyber Ninjas, people with zero experience auditing elections, “audited” ballots in Maricopa County. Even Arizona Republicans have called this sham, which is being paid for by five pro-Trump donor organizations to the tune (waste?) of $5.7 million dollars, an embarrassment and untrustworthy.

Wikipedia tallies 63 lawsuits by the Trump campaign and others challenging the results of the November election. All failed — dismissed or dropped for lack of evidence, described as "frivolous" and "without merit."