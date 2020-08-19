O'Connell: Mail-in voting

You have permission to edit this article.
Maybe the “healthiest president in our country’s history” doesn’t depend on the US Postal Service (USPS) for life saving medications, but friends and my 95-year-old mother certainly do.

Perhaps ballots he and the first lady cast for him in November will reach Florida via Air Force One to be counted, so an eviscerated postal service doesn’t matter to them. But 46 states are already on notice that ballots legally cast may not be delivered on time to be counted due to new postal “efficiencies.”

Heads up — if you planned to vote by mail your vote may not count. If you care, mail early or avoid the mail and drop your ballot in a secure lock box provided by your municipality. Or, mask up and head to the polls on Nov. 3.

If you’re outraged over possibly being disenfranchised by a man who plays with a nonpartisan public service like a bargaining chip, vote so he can go back to hawking real estate and running casinos into the ground.

With 168,000 dead (8/15) and an economy in tatters, his job in Washington is done.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

