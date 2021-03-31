O'Connell: 'Little we can do,' really?

Last week 10 people in Boulder, Colo., died someplace I have visited more times than I can count — a grocery store. Seven shoppers, three employees. Asked what could be done to stop gun violence, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he had no idea. Would more background checks or other measures make us safer? “There's very little we can do besides arrest them after they've committed the act,” Vos told a reporter. Really?

My sister manages a small supermarket’s bakery. My children shop for the makings of dinner. My husband stops for milk. If they were killed doing such mundane things — like the victims of so many other mass shootings — I’d find Vos’s answer totally unacceptable. As of the 2010 census, Vos’s assembly district had 44,622 voting age citizens. He won reelection last fall with 19,919 votes, 58.4%. Gerrymandering that resulted in 2011’s “rigged” maps all but guarantees him victory with roughly 60% of the vote every time he runs.