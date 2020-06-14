O'Connell: Let us vote safely
O'Connell: Let us vote safely

Who could imagine a U.S. president would threaten to withhold funding from a state that wanted to make it safer for voters to cast ballots via mail? And yet, the president is doing just that under the guise of fear of voter fraud. He’s even pushing to destroy the postal service, which would deliver our absentee ballots.

The experts say that both republicans and democrats vote absentee, so why a president who had the interests of all Americans at heart would behave like this is a mystery.

In a recent interview one of his lawyers said that in 2016, Trump was preparing to challenge Pennsylvania’s election results — even before the votes were counted — claiming the democrats had rigged the election. He won the state and the challenge evaporated.

Suppressing the vote is anti-democratic (with a small “d”). I wish the president’s supporters would hold him to count for lies like this. It is not the behavior of a true leader.

Rather than making us a great country, it diminishes him and us. I hope the heat of summer destroys the novel coronavirus “like a miracle” as the president once promised. I’m not counting on it. As the untruths pile up, I’ve learned the only thing we can count on is that he will lie. As he likes to say, “SAD.”

Linda O'Connell, Racine

