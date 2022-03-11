O'Connell: Gableman is embarrassing

So, what did Wisconsin tax payers get for our $676,000 the GOP controlled legislature handed over to Michael Gableman to investigate fraud? An overdue, months long report that Gableman labels “interim,” but Robin Vos calls “final” that 1) Recommends dismantling the state’s bipartisan Election Commission. 2) Concludes grants made to municipalities statewide (in Democratic and Republican areas) to help conduct underfunded elections was “bribery.” 3) Recommends clawing back Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes. This is not only legally impossible, but would make those who voted for the winner extremely happy.

Keep in mind that Mr. Gableman admitted up front that he had no idea how elections are conducted. Also note that prior to beginning his investigation, he was of the opinion that the election was stolen from his preferred candidate, the 2020 loser. Gableman also assembled a team (whose composition he attempted to keep secret) of like-minded individuals who also believed the loser had been cheated. What this has accomplished is further fanning the flames of doubt regarding the integrity of Wisconsin elections. It keeps Wisconsinites divided and threatens the sanctity of our electoral process.

All of this is in service to a man who during his term in the White House is reported to have told 30,573 false or misleading statements. But never fear, just as the loser promises to run again in 2024, Gableman promises: “This will not end today … I will be back.” Let’s hope not. He’s embarrassed Wisconsin enough.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0