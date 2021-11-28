 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

O'Connell: Big win for all

  • 0

The just passed bipartisan infrastructure plan is a big win for all Americans.

It’s also a big win for President Biden and the Democrats. They made it happen.

Infrastructure investments were sorely needed and promised for decades. In the previous administration, they were trumped by the nearly $2 trillion 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts. That Act, which mostly benefitted the rich and corporations, is not paying for itself and is adding to the deficit.

In 2020 the Congressional Budget Office reported the deficit was 27.8% larger than they projected before the 2017 Tax Cut bill. But this week, most Republicans voted against Biden’s infrastructure plan crowing about “the deficit.” Our own Representative Bryan Steil was a “no” vote.

I’ll be watching to see if Rep. Steil talks up local infrastructure improvements in upcoming newsletters or appears in photo-ops alongside improvements resulting from the legislation he wouldn’t support.

An Alabama Republican who voted “no” did just that. He rushed home to talk in glowing terms about a long-awaited beltway in his district that the bill will fund. No mention that he didn’t vote for that funding.

The Economic Policy Institute says 80% of the new jobs created by this infrastructure plan will be filled by those without a college degree. This is the kind of progress Joe Biden promised when he campaigned for president.

People are also reading…

Less than one year in, he’s delivered. I’m hopeful there’s much more to come.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds: The Line 5 pipeline

Reynolds: The Line 5 pipeline

A recent letter writer stated she “can’t understand for the life of (her)” why anyone might oppose the Line 5 pipeline. Here are some points t…

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

O'Keefe: Lakeside Park development

Lakeside Park in north Racine is a long-time community resource. The basketball courts are busy all summer and there are residents with childr…

Polodna: Just win, Rodgers

Polodna: Just win, Rodgers

A month ago, one of the best letters ever was in The Journal Times. It stated simply, does Aaron Rodgers need a psychiatrist?

Johnson: American insanity

Johnson: American insanity

Tired of dancing to the tune of rabid vigilantes and enduring the veto of conservative minorities dominating our legislatures?

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

I am dismayed that anyone would even momentarily consider selling the Lakeview Community Center property for a multifamily residential building.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News