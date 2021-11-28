O'Connell: Big win for all

The just passed bipartisan infrastructure plan is a big win for all Americans.

It’s also a big win for President Biden and the Democrats. They made it happen.

Infrastructure investments were sorely needed and promised for decades. In the previous administration, they were trumped by the nearly $2 trillion 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts. That Act, which mostly benefitted the rich and corporations, is not paying for itself and is adding to the deficit.

In 2020 the Congressional Budget Office reported the deficit was 27.8% larger than they projected before the 2017 Tax Cut bill. But this week, most Republicans voted against Biden’s infrastructure plan crowing about “the deficit.” Our own Representative Bryan Steil was a “no” vote.

I’ll be watching to see if Rep. Steil talks up local infrastructure improvements in upcoming newsletters or appears in photo-ops alongside improvements resulting from the legislation he wouldn’t support.

An Alabama Republican who voted “no” did just that. He rushed home to talk in glowing terms about a long-awaited beltway in his district that the bill will fund. No mention that he didn’t vote for that funding.

The Economic Policy Institute says 80% of the new jobs created by this infrastructure plan will be filled by those without a college degree. This is the kind of progress Joe Biden promised when he campaigned for president.

Less than one year in, he’s delivered. I’m hopeful there’s much more to come.

Linda O'Connell, Racine

