O'Bryan: Masks and vaccines

Requiring face masks for any child should not be a requirement at any time.

Parents should be allowed to make decisions as to whether or not their children need to wear a mask not anyone that makes public policy.

Furthermore, why is it okay for people to not vaccinate their children by stating "for religious reasons" with no proof provided, but I cannot decline to have my 5 year old wear a face mask unless I provide medical proof it could cause him harm?

As a parent I have been forced to have my children attend schools with kids that have not been vaccinated potentially putting them and maybe certain family members at risk for disease. I'm not allowed to know who those children are due to HIPPA laws. But our governments are going to force parents to put masks on children due to COVID?

Children are the least at risk to contract and spread this virus. If those in power want to force face masks on children then it's time to force vaccines as well.

Finally, what good is waiting for a vaccine if there are many people who will not even get it due to "religious reasons?" Forcing masks on anyone under age 12 is madness especially if our government will not force vaccines.