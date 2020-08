× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a longtime umpire, I am very happy to see the baseball field at Horlick Field go to turf.

The only issue now will be the maintenance of the turf since numerous areas wear out quickly including batting boxes, pitching mounds and sliding areas, especially if players are allowed to wear spiked shoes.

Hoping the city will take steps to keep it in playing condition.

Jim O'Brien, Racine

