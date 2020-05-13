O'Brien: Close it all down, or open it all

I'm sorry, but I'm tired of the 24/7 coverage of the virus. It would be great if all media outlets went one day without mentioning that word. I'm tired of seeing the daily numbers of people infected and dying, what exactly is that accomplishing?

I'm tired of being told daily what we should be doing (wearing mask, et al). I'm tired of seeing people broadcasting from their living rooms. I'm tired of seeing signers next to every politician. When I'm out and about to grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, etc., most people are not even wearing masks. Either close down everything or open everything.