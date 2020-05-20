Obernberger: Ventilators and abortion

Hundreds, maybe thousands of people are connected by a tube to a ventilator due to the coronavirus. Coincidentally, the preborn child is connected to his or her mother by an umbilical cord. Both humans are dependent on their caregivers for love and protection. It is too bad there are some people who think it is perfectly alright to kill their offspring. If a nurse walked through a hospital disconnecting ventilators it would be called murder. But if that same nurse participated in performing an abortion it would be called a procedure. Sad indeed.