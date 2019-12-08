Obernberger: Thank you, Racine, for shopping small

On behalf of all of the members of the Downtown Racine Merchants Association, LLC, I would like to thank everyone for your support of Downtown Racine and its businesses! We have just completed “Shop Small” weekend and, despite the weather, many of you came downtown and shopped at businesses and ate at restaurants owned by your friends, family and neighbors. This not only helps us to build the downtown you would like to see, with a variety of shopping options and a vibrancy not found in many other towns our size, but helps to support the community itself. Studies show that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a locally owned establishment stays within the community. These resources are invested back into Racine and not only keep stores open, they provide jobs to members of our community and are spent at other local businesses for supplies and materials, thus magnifying the impact of every dollar spent at a locally owned store or restaurant. All of us are grateful as, without your continued patronage, we would not be able to keep our doors open. Thank you again and we hope to see all of you downtown throughout the Holiday Season and beyond!