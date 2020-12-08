Obernberger: Thank you for small business support

This last weekend Downtown Racine celebrated, along with communities all across America, Shop Small Weekend. This great event reminds all of us how important relationships are and how interdependent we are as a community.

On behalf of the Downtown Racine Merchants Association, I want to thank our wonderful community for coming out and showing your support for Downtown Racine and for small businesses. Without your help, unique stores, art galleries and restaurants would not be able to survive. It is thanks to your continued support that our businesses are able to stay open, providing employment, opportunity and unique places to shop.

As you prepare for Christmas and the holidays, please continue to support small businesses in Downtown Racine. This has been a very hard year for everyone, but the impact on small businesses has been catastrophic. Sales for small retail stores are down nationally between 40% and 70%. For us to be able to survive, and for all of us to be able to maintain a vibrant and diverse Downtown Racine, we need your continued support. Please shop throughout Downtown Racine and support your mom-and-pop businesses. If you are nervous about in-person shopping, call your favorite small businesses (and try out a few new ones as well) and place orders for curbside pickup to help us sustain small business in Downtown Racine.