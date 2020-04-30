Obernberger: Support local business

An article recently appeared indicating that Downtown Racine was “blooming” and “vibrant.” Regrettably, such is not the case. As the head of the Downtown Racine Merchants Association, as well as a business owner, I witness and hear everyday the struggles my fellow businesses endure. Sales for downtown merchants has come to a dead stop or, for the lucky few, a crawl. We have already lost our first store, Red Moon, as a result of this pandemic. I anticipate we will lose more.

What can we do to save our Downtown, its businesses, its jobs, and the hopes and dreams of your neighbors who have invested in it? If you have not already received your stimulus payment, you will likely receive it shortly. Please consider setting aside whatever you can afford from that payment and use it to shop small — patronize your locally owned stores, your Downtown, the mom-and-pop restaurant around the corner. Take just a portion of that stimulus check and help to preserve the fabric and identity of our town. If each of us doesn’t chip in, all we will have left are the major corporations, the big-box retailers and online stores. We will lose the uniqueness that is Our Downtown. Please call your favorite small businesses (and try out a few new ones as well) and place orders to help us sustain small business in Racine. Thank you for your support.